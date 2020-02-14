Evading arrest for two months, suspended Panchkula inspector surrenders

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:27 IST

Suspended inspector Ravi Kant Sharma, the former SHO of the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station, who remained out of police’s grasp for over two months, surrendered in a local court on Thursday.

He was suspended in December last year for allegedly extorting money from a beauty salon and stalking its woman employee.

Sharma was denied anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 3. (HT PHOTO)

“Sharma surrendered in court around 11am, following which police were informed. After his interrogation, police produced him in court again, and he was sent to judicial custody,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vijay Deswal said, adding that Sharma’s interrogation continued for over two hours and his statements were recorded.

With the inspector’s surrender, the police on Thursday also moved an application in court regarding his voice sampling, which was allowed by court.

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed Sharma’s plea for anticipatory bail. The police had argued that they needed his custodial interrogation in view of incriminating evidence against him.

It was on December 10, 2019, that the Panchkula police had registered an FIR against Sharma and a home guard volunteer, Jashan Lal, for allegedly extorting money from the salon, as well as stalking and manhandling a woman manager.

The complainant, who is the owner of a beauty lounge and salon in Sector 5, MDC, had submitted a CD containing CCTV clippings of the salon with his complaint. They showed the home guard volunteer at the salon’s reception, taking money from the woman. Besides, some voice recordings purportedly containing conversations between Sharma and Lal regarding some payments were also submitted.