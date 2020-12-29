Ex-CM Fadnavis,Sena leaders spar over graffiti on walls of Varsha

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:22 IST

Some comments against chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray scribbled on the walls of Varsha, the official residence of the CM, has led to a public spat between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leaders.

While public works department (PWD) officials, who are currently renovating the bungalow for the CM, allegedly spotted graffiti with remarks such as “UT is mean” and “BJP rocks” on the walls, Fadnavis said no such graffiti existed when he had vacated Varsha in November and called the incident “low-level politics”.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “The walls would be painted again but those who did it had their faces blackened.”

Thackeray has not moved to the bungalow yet, and is still staying at his Bandra residence, Matoshree.

The Congress has demanded an inquiry into the matter. “This is not a tradition of Maharashtra. If some employee has done this, there should be an inquiry and action should be initiated,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

The Sena which fought the Assembly elections with the BJP, parted ways with it as the latter was not ready to share the CM’s post. The Sena then joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government in the state.