Home / Cities / Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit

Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai Hours after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and party unit chief, former Mumbai North Central parliamentarian Priya Dutt expressed her solidarity with her former Congress colleague and termed his exit from “disappointing”.

The two-term MP tweeted, “Another friend leaves the party, both Sachin [Pilot] and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] were colleagues and good friends, unfortunately, our party has lost two stalwart young leaders with great potential.”

Dutt also hinted that she stood by Pilot’s move. “I don’t believe being ambitious is wrong. They [Pilot and Scindia] have worked hard through the most difficult times,” her tweet further stated.

Former South Mumbai parliamentarian Milind Deora reportedly refused the party’s request to convince Pilot to remain in Congress, while former Union minister Jitin Prasada, too, praised Pilot and expressed hopes that he can be brought back to the Congress.

Scindia quit Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March over differences with the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

The young leaders who played a role at the national level believably share a cordial bond with each other.

