Ex-cop, 71 booked as BVA, Sena workers clash in Nallasopara

Retired encounter specialist and Shiv Sena candidate from Nallasopara, Pradeep Sharma, along with 71 others were booked on Sunday for rioting, disobedience and violating the unlawful assembly order of the collector, Palghar.

Sharma was seen meeting voters at a housing society in Nilemore village late Saturday night despite campaigning having officially ended at 5pm. He was allegedly distributing money to members of the society.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers blocked Sharma’s six-car cavalcade and smashed the windscreen of his vehicle. The Nallasopara police had to organise a lathi charge to dispel the mob. A police bandobast was later set up at Sharma’s rented house in Suncity, Vasai, as BVA workers were agitated over the alleged distribution of money to voters.

“We have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Bombay Police Act, against Sharma and 71 others,” said Vasant Labde, senior inspector, Nallasopara police station.

Kshitij Thakur, BVA candidate from Nallasopara, said he will complain against the senior inspectors of Nalla Sopara, Virar and Waliv police stations for allegedly supporting Sharma in bringing ₹25 crore to be distributed to voters. According to Thakur, the money had arrived in Nallasopara on trucks and vans but the police did not check the vehicles on the highway.

Sharma has denied the allegations. “They [BVA] are scared to see defeat in their home territory and are spreading rumours.”

