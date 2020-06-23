e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ex-MLA Singla, former Bathinda mayor booked for violating social distancing

Ex-MLA Singla, former Bathinda mayor booked for violating social distancing

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BATHINDA Former Bathinda legislator and senior Akali leader Sarup Chand Singla and ex-mayor Balwant Nath Rai were booked by the police for violation of social distancing during a protest on Tuesday.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had organised a protest against the state government’s decision to convert disused land of the defunct Guru Nanak Thermal Plant. The two leaders led a gathering at Bhai Ghanaiya chowk.

Deputy superintendent of police Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said no permission was granted to the protesters by the district magistrate as there is a prohibition on public gathering in view of the pandemic.

A case under sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Thermal police station.

top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In