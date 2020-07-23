e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ex-SAD chief Talwandi’s son joins Dhindsa, says Sukhbir lacks vision

Ex-SAD chief Talwandi’s son joins Dhindsa, says Sukhbir lacks vision

On July 8, a faction of dissident Akali leaders had elected Dhindsa as the SAD president at a gurdwara in Ludhiana. The SAD, however, had termed the move illegal and fraud

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:07 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi addressing the media joining after joining the Dhindas at a gurdwara in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday.
Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi addressing the media joining after joining the Dhindas at a gurdwara in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Mohali Former MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ranjit Singh Talwandi on Thursday joined the splinter Akali group floated by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, at a gurdwara in Phase-11, Mohali. Former SAD MLA Desh Raj Dhuggal also joined the Dhindsa group.

Talwandi is son of former SAD president Jagdev Singh Talwandi who remained associated with Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal for many years.

On his reasons for joining Dhindsa, Talwandi said, “All these months, I have been noticing the activities of the Badals. Sukhbir Singh Badal has been running the SAD like a corporate office. Now, since Dhindsa is the true leader of the party and I have decided to join him.”

Ranjit Singh remained MLA from Raikot constituency from 1997 to 2002 and was also chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC). “The junior Badal lacks vision and is running the party like a dictator. Parkash Singh Badal appointed him SAD president without looking at merit,” he alleged.

Dhindsa alleged that the entire Punjab knew that the Badal family were hand-in-glove with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh over the Bargari sacrilege issue to save the accused. “The clear-cut effort to save those guilty in the sacrilege case and the misleading of public is visible. Despite the Congress being in power, the business interests of Badals remained unaffected,” he alleged.

He added that their party would form committees at every level so that a proper road map can be prepared for effective functioning. To a pointed query from a reporter on whether former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra will be joining their party, Dhindsa said, “There is a long list. Just wait for another 10 days.”

Others present included former ministers Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Jagdish Singh Garcha, former deputy speaker Punjab, Bir Devinder Singh, former president of Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Manjit Singh GK and senior SAD leader Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu.

On July 8, a faction of dissident Akali leaders had elected Dhindsa as the SAD president at a gurdwara in Ludhiana. The SAD, however, had termed the move illegal and fraud.

top news
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Jharkhand to impose Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating Covid-19 norms
Jharkhand to impose Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating Covid-19 norms
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In