Examine all those quarantined at home, Punjab health minister tells civil surgeons

The health minister also said that RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for all people arrested by police whether symptomatic or asymptomatic as they belong to the high-risk category

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday issued instructions to all civil surgeons to conduct thorough examination of 18,929 people quarantined at home.

In a statement, Sidhu said, “Besides rapid response teams of health department, special teams have been constituted under the supervision of deputy commissioners to examine such people.” He also warned of strict action against those found violating the guidelines.

The health minister also said that RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for all people arrested by police whether symptomatic or asymptomatic as they belong to the high-risk category . The same test will also be conducted on all prisoners before shifting them from special jails to regular jails. “If the number of samples is 40 or above, a medical team from the health department will visit the jail to collect samples,” he said.

