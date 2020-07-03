Exams for medical, dental courses in Maharashtra to be held next month

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:36 IST

Examinations for students pursuing medical and dental courses in the state will take place in August, a new circular released by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) late on Thursday stated.

“After looking at the state of Covid-19 cases in the state, the authority decided to postpone examinations further in order to ensure that exams be held at a time when students’ health is not in jeopardy,” stated the circular by MUHS.

As per the MUHS circular, exams will take place between August 3 and 28 this year. The decision will affect around 24,000 medical and dental students in the state.

The decision comes a week after the university decided to postpone medical exams indefinitely, owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. Originally, exams were scheduled to take place this month. However, from the past few weeks, the state recorded over 5,000 new cases each day.