e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Exams for medical, dental courses in Maharashtra to be held next month

Exams for medical, dental courses in Maharashtra to be held next month

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Examinations for students pursuing medical and dental courses in the state will take place in August, a new circular released by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) late on Thursday stated.

“After looking at the state of Covid-19 cases in the state, the authority decided to postpone examinations further in order to ensure that exams be held at a time when students’ health is not in jeopardy,” stated the circular by MUHS.

As per the MUHS circular, exams will take place between August 3 and 28 this year. The decision will affect around 24,000 medical and dental students in the state.

The decision comes a week after the university decided to postpone medical exams indefinitely, owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. Originally, exams were scheduled to take place this month. However, from the past few weeks, the state recorded over 5,000 new cases each day.

top news
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In