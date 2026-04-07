Ludhiana, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said an exhibition centre will be constructed on over 10-acre piece of land near Jalandhar Byepass and work in this regard will be completed within a year. Exhibition centre to come up in Ludhiana: Punjab minister

Arora stated this during an interaction with leading industrialists here today.

While addressing the industrialists, the minister said it is a moment of great pride that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab has witnessed the highest-ever investment in its history for the year 2025-26, with commitments worth ₹60,256 crore, that would create 1.35 lakh jobs for youth.

"Our target for next year will be ₹75,000 crore and we are sure that we will surpass this target," he said.

Speaking to the media after the interaction, the minister said Punjab has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for investors.

Major industrial groups, including the JSW Group and the Mittal Group, have announced investments worth ₹3,000 crore and ₹2,600 crore respectively.

Arora announced that the Punjab government will roll out a new industrial park policy within a month, under which large industrial parks spread across at least 25 acres will be developed in the state.

Industrialists and real estate developers will jointly participate in the development of these parks, while investors will get all necessary approvals simply by registering for investment in these projects, he said.

Describing the policy as a game-changer, Arora said industries shifting to these new parks will receive major incentives.

Existing industries adopting zero liquid discharge norms will be eligible for incentives up to ₹10 crore, while new industries will receive 100 per cent incentives.

Likewise, industries setting up paddy straw boiler plants will receive incentives of up to ₹7.5 crore, he said.

A new operation and maintenance policy has already been approved by the Cabinet, under which industrialists themselves will collect maintenance charges and use the funds for the upkeep of focal points and industrial hubs.

Punjab's newly launched industrial policy has been crafted keeping all stakeholders on board.

Reacting to a query regarding law and order in focal points and industrial areas, he said that 29 new PCR vehicles have been added to existing lot and patrolling in these areas will be intensified.

Replying to another query regarding mixed land use areas of Ludhiana, Arora assured that the Punjab government is very close to finding a permanent solution to the issue.

He also said all roads in focal points, industrial areas as well as main roads in all cities across are being re-carpeted in full swing and the work is expected to complete by May.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.