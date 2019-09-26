Exhibition of rare antiquities at Residency

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:05 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is organising an exhibition at the Residency from September 27 to 28 where people can showcase their rare antiquities.

Officials have invited people to get their antiquities registered with the ASI. The initiative is part of ASI’s special campaign that aims at registration of antiques under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

“Once the exhibition is over, the antiques would be given back to the owners, along with certificates,” said Indu Prakash, superintending archaeologist, Lucknow circle, ASI.

“The campaign started on September 13. Many people from Lucknow, Kanpur and other districts approached us to get their antiquities registered,” said Prakash.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:05 IST