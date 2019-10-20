Explosives recovered from site where blast claimed truck driver's life in Kolhapur

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:29 IST

PUNE Kolhapur police recovered bags of explosive, similar to the one that killed a truck driver on Friday, from the vicinity of where the driver was killed, along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Friday night.

The explosion took place along the highway in the Ujalaiwadi area of Kolhapur.

The deceased driver has been identified as Dattatray Patil, 52, a resident Kolhapur.

At 11.30 pm, the truck Patil was driving broke down. He called in a friend from Ujalaiwadi, Ashish Chaugule, according to Gokul Shirgaon police station officials.

Tt began raining and Chaugule was at some distance from Patil, when he heard an explosion. He then found Patil with burn injuries, according to police.

The driver was rushed to Chhatrapati Pramilaraje Civil Hospital in Kolhapur, but was declared dead on arrival.

The police suspect that the deceased might have come in contact with a box containing an explosive substance, triggering the blast.

“More bags with a similar explosive have been found in a drainage located nearby,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superitendent of Kolhapur police.

The local police along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are investigating the explosives found on site.

