Express train engine failure at Atgaon delays locals

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:50 IST

Trains on Kasara-Kalyan route stopped for more than an hour on Friday after the engine of Mangala express developed a snag.

“Locals towards Kasara between Kalyan-Kasara stations on the central line were affected. The engine of Mangala express failed near Atgaon railway station around 3pm. It was repaired and all services resumed around 4.20pm,” said an official from Central Railway, Mumbai.

“However, no services were cancelled due to this incident. But, three local services going towards Kasara were stopped till the engine was repaired,” added a railway official.

Earlier, a point failure near Asangaon railway station on Friday morning delayed services.

Points are sections of a track which help trains shift from one track to another.

“The point failure was reported near Asangaon railway station around 7.30am. It was restored by 8am. This delayed a few locals by 15 to 20 minutes,” said an official from Central Railway, Mumbai.