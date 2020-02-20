‘Extending liquor deadline must to make Mumbai 24x7 plan work’

cities

24x7 plan: ‘Extending liquor deadline must to lift spirits’

In the wake of the poor response to the ‘Mumbai 24x7’ plan, the Hotelier and Restaurant Associations have petitioned the state government to extend the deadline to serve liquor to 3.30am, instead of the current 1.30am.

In January, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave nod to implementation of its 24x7 Mumbai plan, allowing establishments in gated communities such as shopping malls and commercial complexes in non-residential areas to run through the night. While eateries in gated communities are allowed to stay open all night, alcohol sale and consumption are prohibited beyond 1.30am. The civic body came up with new guidelines to lay down heavy penalties to establishments that flout the deadline to serve alcohol at night. If found flouting the deadline, the establishment may lose its alcohol permit for two years and the gated community may lose the right to operate for 24 hours. Permissions may be acquired for live bands within malls, provided no tickets are sold or purchased.

To ensure compliance, surprise inspections are carried out by the Mumbai Police and excise department. Gated communities refer to places that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, and can ensure the safety of customers.

The associations met tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and excise minister Dilip Walse-Patil last week.

The Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said it would be impossible to sustain the business with the current timings. “Our patrons leave the premises after the serving of liquor is stopped. It is not feasible to keep our premises open for longer if we don’t get adequate customers. If the timings are not revised, we will be forced to switch to earlier timings and shut our shops early,” said AHAR President Shivanand Shetty.

Kamlesh Barot, ex-officio member, Hotels and Restaurant Association (Western India), said the costs are higher at night. “No one comes at night to eat a thali or other dishes. Our main clientele is youngsters, who like to enjoy a drink. To attract them, extending the timings is a must. The overheads are higher at night as we have to pay extra to both our staff as well as the security.”

Excise commissioner Kantilal Umap said a detailed study will have to be undertaken before taking any decision. “We have to study both the business as well as the social impact of this decision and only then will arrive at a conclusion,” said Umap.