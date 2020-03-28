Facilitate return of stranded migrant workers to their native places, says Punjab chief minister

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:11 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked local authorities to facilitate the movement of people, especially migrant workers, who are stranded in the state with the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown and want to return to their natives places.

“Came across this video of Kashmiri migrant workers who could comfortably travel back to their homes because of the considerate attitude of the district administration of Patiala. Good work and keep it up!” he tweeted by tagging a video.

In the video, a youth was heard expressing gratitude to the Amarinder Singh government for always coming to the rescue of people of Kashmir in the times of crisis such as the Pulwama terror attack.

“At that time also, we migrant workers were in problem and he (Capt Amarinder Singh) came to help us. In this time of crisis owing to coronavirus, he provided us the bus (to travel back) and we want to express our gratitude to him,” said the youngster who was sitting in a bus along with other passengers by maintaining a social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sensing the hardship being faced by migrant labourers with the imposition of the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the state government on Friday authorised all tehsildars (local revenue officials) to issue curfew passes to enable them to return to their native places.

Earlier, only deputy commissioners were authorised to issue such passes.