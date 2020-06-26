e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Facing losses, stock broker commits suicide in Jalandhar

Facing losses, stock broker commits suicide in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Facing losses in business, a city-based stock broker committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his office on Friday.

The deceased was a well-known stock broker in Jalandhar and used to to invest money of various businessmen in the market.

According to the police, the man had not been in contact with his family since Thursday evening and did not return home. On Friday morning, his family members went to look for him. When they reached his office on Link Road here, they found him hanging there and informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (Model Town) Harinder Singh said according to the family, the broker was stressed for the past few weeks due to loss in business. A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

top news
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Mamata writes to PM Modi, says 100% FDI in coal sector contradicts spirit of self-reliance
Mamata writes to PM Modi, says 100% FDI in coal sector contradicts spirit of self-reliance
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
LIVE: India’s recovered Covid-19 cases exceed active cases by over 96,000
LIVE: India’s recovered Covid-19 cases exceed active cases by over 96,000
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In