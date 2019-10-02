e-paper
‘Failed suitor’ shootsex air hostess dead

Oct 02, 2019 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT A former air hostess was shot dead in Daultabad area of Bijnor district on Monday, a few months before her marriage, reportedly because she had refused the alleged killer’s marriage proposal.

According to police, the woman was killed at her resident by one Ashwani alias Johnny, who is also a key accused in the murder case of a BJP leader’s son and nephew of Badhapur area of the district.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Sanjeev Tyagi said, “Nitika Sharma, 27, a resident of Daultabad area of Bijnor, worked as an air hostess for several years but left her job after her marriage was arranged with one Nitish Kumar of Moradabad. The marriage was scheduled for December 2.”

The SP further said, “On Monday afternoon, Nitika was at her residence when Ashwani, a resident of Badhapur area, barged into her house and started fire at her. After Nitika got seriously injured the accused fled from the spot.”

Tyagi said the victim was rushed by her kin to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

SP further said, “During initial investigation we found that Ashwani and Nitika were in the same college and he had expressed his desire to marry her. She rejected the proposal. There is a possibility that Ashwani was upset with Nitika’s marriage and killed her.”

Tyagi added: “Ashwani was also involved in the double murder case of Badhapur area where a BJP leader’s son Rahul Kumar, 25, and nephew Krishna Kumar, 26, were murdered on September 26. A complaint was registered against Ashwani and four other suspects. After the double murder, Ashwani was on the run.”

Nitika was the only daughter of her parents and her father Hariom Sharma is a clerk in a bank, said the SP.

An FIR has been registered and a hunt for the accused has started, he said

