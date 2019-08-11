Fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Punjab’s Rajpura

punjab

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:39 IST

The district police and the excise department officials have busted a fake liquor manufacturing unit in Rajpura and seized large quantities of material that were allegedly being used to make the fake liquor. The joint team also busted two illegal spirit storage units in Banur.

As many as eight persons have been arrested while four are still absconding, police said.

The joint teams conducted raid at a closed area located on Bhogla road in Rajpura on Saturday. They have also recovered 370 boxes of illegal liquor. The teams have seized labels of different brands of liquor and empty bottles. Following the seizure, police had arrested three persons while one accused managed to flee.

Gurchain Singh Dhanoya, AIG (excise), said that accused who were arrested have been identified as Jatindar Chalana, of Gurgaon; and Ram Prashad and Sourav, natives of Uttar Pradesh; while another accused, Alok Gupta, managed to flee.

The accused were running an illegal manfacturing unit. The teams received a tip-off about their illegal unit. Acting on the information, they raided the unit and arrested the accused.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against all accused at the Ganda Kheri police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed information about two illegal spirit storage points located in Banur.

Following this, the teams raided the units located near Chilmill Dhaba and Patiala Dhaba in Banur on Sunday morning.

During the raid, the teams recovered 78 barrels of ENA (extra neutral alcohol 14,200 litre), few empty bottles and labels. They have also impounded two vehicles.

AIG Dhanoya said that this is one of the biggest recoveries so far. In the second incident, police have registered case against nine persons under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC and 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act at Banur.

“Jagtar Singh, owner of Patiala Dhaba; Pardeep Singh, of Khanpur; Jagdeep Singh, of Shekhan Majra; Sangat Singh, owner of Chilmill Dhaba; and Kuldeep Singh, of Budanpura have been arrested. But Davinder Singh, of Ramnagar; Parmjeet Singh, of Jungpura; and Jagdeep Singh, of Budanpura are yet to be nabbed,” he said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 23:05 IST