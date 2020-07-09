Fake T20 scandal: Mohali police sends notice to online streaming apps

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:48 IST

Four days after the arrest of the kingpin in the fake T20 league matches, police have sent legal notices to all online streaming applications that aired the match.

Mohali superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “Legal notices have been sent to each app owner, asking them on what basis they verified the match for telecast. We have started the forensic probe in the matter.”

The apps which streamed the match include FanCode, Diamond, Sky, Lotus, Tenbet, Spin and Punjab Exchange.

The accused Ravinder Dandiwal and his accomplices Pankaj Kumar Arora and Rajesh Garh alias Raju had organised the matches at a ground in Sawara village near Chandigarh and passed these off as matches played in Srilanka. They were planning to make money by facilitating betting on these matches.

Police have recovered the banners and jerseys used in the match and also recorded the statements of the players, most of them small-time players at the village’s cricket academy.

Meanwhile, two accused, Pankaj Kumar Arora and Rajesh Garg, were released on bail on Wednesday after they filed double bonds.

The case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and 13A-3-67 of the Gambling Act at the Sadar Kharar police station.