Family skips rituals, feeds needy

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:30 IST

A family from Deslepada in Dombivli skipped the 13th day ritual after one of their family members died, and instead donated foodgrains to the need in their locality.

Krishna Desale, 72, died of a heart attack on April 4. “My uncle was involved in several social activities. Instead of the usual rituals, we decided to distribute 1,000 packets of foodgrains to the underprivileged,” said Dilip Desale.