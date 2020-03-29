Farmer shoots father dead in Baramati, attempts suicide

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:38 IST

PUNE: Due to monetary disagreement, a man from Baramati, Pune district, shot his father dead before injuring himself with a gunshot on Sunday morning.

The man has been identified as Deepak Dhanvant Khomane, while the deceased father was identified as Dhanvant Dhondiba Khomane (70).

On Sunday morning, Deepak Khomane fired multiple shots at the senior citizen at his house in Korhale, Baramati. Dhanvant Khomane died on the spot as Deepak proceeded to shoot himself.

“The accused tried to commit suicide. He had a licence for the weapon and is undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar of Baramati division of Pune rural police who is investigating the case. The body of the deceased man has been sent for post-mortem.

The accused is a farmer and used to be an office bearer at the farmer-run Baramati Taluka Sahakari Kharedi Vikri Sangh (Baramati Taluka Co-operative).

The father-son duo were engaged in a disagreement over a piece of land for some weeks, according to the police.

“The deceased man had come to live with Deepak in Korhale only recently. They piece of land was in the name of the father. They were fighting about whose name the recent sugarcane harvest was to be sold in,” said Dy SP Shirgaonkar.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Baramati police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction.