Farmers to lose govt benefits if caught burning crop stubble

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:40 IST

Noida: The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar is spreading awareness among farmers to ensure that no crop residue is burnt during the winter season in order to keep pollution levels low this year.

Officials are making farmers aware about the rule that burning of crop residue will incur a fine ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹15,000. Farmers who are caught flouting the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will not be able to take advantage of government schemes and avail of its benefits, officials warned.

Officials have started taking measures to ensure that pollution levels in the months of October and November are brought down as compared to same period last year.

According to officials, crop residue burning is one of the major sources of air pollution in October and November, depending on the harvesting and sowing cycle.

“We have been spreading awareness among farmers that burning crop residue will call for action. It is important to make farmers aware to keep the pollution levels in check. We will be taking strict action as per the guidelines of NGT,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

“Any farmer who will be found burning crop stubble across the state of Urttar Pradesh will not be able to take advantage of government schemes,” Singh said.

Officials are asking farmers to use combined harvesters along with straw reaper to clear their fields. The combined harvester leaves around 6 inches of the stem in the ground, which is further cut and converted into fodder with the help of a straw reaper.

Farmers have been encouraged to use the crop residue as fodder for animals or to convert it into organic fertilizers.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board along with the district administration imposed a fine of around ₹9 crore on various builders, industries and others for flouting NGT rules and regulations over the last one year. Around 15 establishments were prosecuted by the court for not following the norms of NGT.

“Continuous action against people who were found flouting NGT rules and regulations has helped in reducing pollution levels in the district. We are going to intensify action in the coming days to keep the air pollution under control ahead of winters. Fines will be imposed on farmers if they indulge in burning of crop residue,” Utsav Sharma, environmental engineer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

