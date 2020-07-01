e-paper
Fatal accident victim tests positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

25 other cases also reported on Wednesday; district count climbs to 865.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 22 people have succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana district.(Representative photo)
         

A 20-year-old man, who died in a road accident, was found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Besides, 25 more people were found infected, taking the district tally to 865.

Of the total patients, 592 have been discharged, while 22 people have succumbed to the virus. There are now 251 active cases in the district.

The 20-year-old youth, Vikas, a resident of Rania village, was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, under a critical condition. But, he died during treatment on June 30. Health officials said his sample was collected during treatment and he was found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Among the 25 other patients are a 35-year-old doctor from BRS Nagar and a mother-son duo, aged 58 and 34, respectively. The two patients are contacts of previously positive people.

