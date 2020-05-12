e-paper
Fatehabad admn sends 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak

Fatehabad admn sends 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak

Various organisations distributed masks and hand sanitisers to these workers ahead of their journey

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Fatehabad administration has sent 180 migrant labourers to Rohtak from where they will board a train to reach their homes.

In a government release issued on Tuesday, the district administration said that total 180 migrant labourers from different areas of Fatehabad had enrolled themselves with the state government and after their health screening they were all allowed to board Haryana roadways buses.

Various organisations distributed masks and hand sanitisers to these workers ahead of their journey.

The Sirsa administration is going to send over 200 migrant labourers to different cities of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

