Fatehpuri Masjid shut till July 4

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:25 IST

New Delhi:

The Shahi Fatehpuri Masjid in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Friday announced that the mosque will remain shut till July 4. The announcement comes a day after the historic Jama Masjid shut its doors amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, imam of the Fatehpuri Masjid, announced the decision through a video message. “We have been holding consultations on the issue for a while. It was observed that despite repeated requests, people were not following the norms. Senior citizens and children were still coming in. The number of Covid cases is rising and this is being done as a precautionary measure for safety of all,” said Ahmed.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid had on Thursday urged heads of mosques in the city to take a decision regarding closing of mosques.