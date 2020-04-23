e-paper
Father among 5 held for trying to sell 5-day-old boy in Jalalabad

Father among 5 held for trying to sell 5-day-old boy in Jalalabad

Were caught red-handed by the police following a tip-off

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Five persons, including the father of a five-day-old boy, were apprehended by the Fazilka police on charges of human trafficking in Jalalabad, a subdivision of Ferozepur district, after they allegedly tried to sell the infant to a Muktsar resident for Rs 2.2 lakh.

As per information, Kulwant Singh of Phalianwala village in Jalalabad, in connivance with his brother-in-law Banta Singh, were trying to sell the child to Balwinder Kaur of Muktsar but the police got a tip-off about the matter and caught them red-handed. Besides the trio, police have also arrested two others identified as Giano Bai and Charanjit Singh for their involvement.

The infant was handed over the mother in accordance with judicial orders.

The accused have been booked under Section 370 (trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Police recovered Rs.1.8 lakh from their possession.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Balwinder Kaur had been previously been charged with similar cases in Bathinda and Jalandhar areas.

