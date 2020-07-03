e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Father of four arrested for trying to rape 18-year-old Ludhiana girl

Father of four arrested for trying to rape 18-year-old Ludhiana girl

Took her to a field for help in collecting fodder for cattle; victim rescued by passers-by

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused is known to the victim and her family.
The accused is known to the victim and her family.(HT)
         

A 32-year-old labourer has been arrested for trying to rape an 18-year-old girl in a field in Mundian.

Police said the accused, Yashpal of Mundian Kalan, is married and has four children. He is known to the victim and her family.

The victim told the police that on June 29, she was going to a nearby shop when Yashpal met her on the way. He took her to the field near Government School, Mundian, asking for help her in collecting fodder for cattle.

When they reached the field, Yashpal tried to rape her. She raised the alarm and passers-by rescued her. After reaching home, she narrated the matter to her mother.

The girl approached the police with a complaint on Friday.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. ( HT Photo )

ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge at Mundian police post, said soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

Yashpal has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In