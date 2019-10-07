e-paper
Father of murdered youth claims a bullet grazed his arm

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 55-year-old man, whose son was killed earlier this year, claimed that he was shot at in Khargapur area, under Gomti Nagar police station limits, in Lucknow on Wednesday.

According to police, Muleh Yadav, resident of the area where the alleged attack took place, said that the bullet grazed his arm -- tearing his shirt but causing no injury. Yadav’s 25-year-old son, Sonu, was shot dead in an attack in May, this year.

“I was returning home when I heard a loud sound and felt something graze my arm. I was very lucky to have narrowly escaped the attack,” he said, adding, “I suspect the role of the same people who killed my son.”

Although the incident appears similar to several shoot-outs reported in recent months, police have raised a question on Yadav’s claim.

“There was no injury mark on Yadav’s body. Also, the people who were in his vicinity did not confirm hearing any gunshot being fired,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. “Further, the people who were accused of murdering Yadav’s son have already been arrested,” he added.

However, police said that an FIR under the Arms Act was lodged in the matter and a probe was initiated.

“The police station concerned was asked to lodge an FIR and begin the investigation,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow.

Following a shoot-out spree last month, the district police has launched a crackdown on illegal use of firearms.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:09 IST

