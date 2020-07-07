e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Father, step-mother held for minor girl’s murder in Sultanpur Lodhi

Father, step-mother held for minor girl’s murder in Sultanpur Lodhi

Police said the 15-year-old was fed poison and then strangulated by the accused.

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Sultanpur Lodhi police on Tuesday arrested the father and step-mother of a 15-year-old girl for murdering her by feeding poison in Dalla village here on June 26.

A case has been registered after medical examination revealed that the girl was given poison and strangulated to death by her parents.

The accused have been identified as Saroop Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur. The police have also named a relative Amandeep Kaur of the same village in the FIR for reportedly assisting the couple in executing the crime. However, she is yet to be arrested.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh said a case was registered on Monday on the basis of a complaint filed by deceased’s uncle Gurbaz Singh and the autopsy report.

“The couple had been torturing the girl for the past several years and she was in depression. They both first gave her some poison and then strangulated her to death,” the DSP said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the trio.

The DSP said the couple have a 13-year-old son from the marriage and the accused’s first wife had died 15 years ago. The role of third accused is being verified and the arrest would be made after investigation.

top news
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
CBI books ex-CMD of HSCL for bribery in National Sports University project in Manipur
CBI books ex-CMD of HSCL for bribery in National Sports University project in Manipur
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In