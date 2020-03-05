e-paper
Faulty flood lines will create havoc, stop construction on river beds: Sarang Yadwadkar

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:33 IST
PUNE Despite state government’s order, instead of chief engineer from irrigation department, executive engineer has approved the flood lines and sent it to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The civic body and irrigation department helped each other to save various plots by applying faulty flood lines in the city, alleged civic activist Sarang Yadwadkar .

He was speaking during a press conference in the city on Thursday where he objected to the flood lines marked in the development plan (DP). He has also demanded to stop all the ongoing construction along the river beds in the city.

Yadwadkar said, “Despite state government’s order, instead of chief engineer from irrigation department, executive engineer has approved the flood lines and sent it to PMC. This helped the civic body to get more development area along the riverbanks for construction. If this decision is executed it will create havoc in city and many areas will face floods in the future.”

“As per National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, Maharashtra Government published a notification in 2016 and instructed that only chief engineer of irrigation department can approve the flood lines. We filed the application under Right To Information (RTI) Act with the chief engineer’s office and asked for a letter given by his office to PMC for finalising flood lines. The chief engineer’s office has confirmed in February 2020 that they have not issued any such letter to PMC.”

Yadwadkar said, “As it is proven that state governments norms are not followed while issuing flood line maps to PMC, the civic body must stop construction work along the river.”

Yadwadkar and activist Vivek Velankar have written a letter to the municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and demanded to stop all the ongoing construction works along riverbed.

