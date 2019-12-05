Faux pas: Email address released by police does not exist

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:18 IST

The much hyped ‘Hassle Free FIR’ initiative taken by the city police has turned out to be a major embarrassment as the email address shared by them was incorrect.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has admitted to the gaffe and claimed that corrective measures have been taken.

Interestingly, the “tech savvy” police remained unaware of the goof-up for a month.

The police had on November 5 released an e-mail address: cp.ludhiana.police@punjab.gov.in and invited people to send their complaints regarding theft, burglary, snatching and vehicle-lifting on that if they did not want to visit police stations.

While releasing the email address, Agrawal had also claimed that the police will lodge an FIR within 24 hours of receiving the complaint and will send a copy of the FIR either on email or WhatsApp of the complainant.

It was on Thursday, a month after the police had released the email id, that they realised the blunder.

The police admitted that they received no response on their email, while the police stations concerned were flooded with complaints.

According to the police chief, the actual email address is cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in. “It was a clerical mistake and we will rectify it. However, we have received some of the complaints on other email addresses and registered 15 FIRs in past few days” Agrawal added.

Narinder Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, a victim of snatching, said two motorcycle-borne miscreants had taken away his mobile phone on December 3.

“I had informed the Moti Nagar police and also lodged my complaint on the email address released by the police. I was surprised when the email bounced back with the message from the server that the email address did not exist. I made multiple attempts to lodge my complaint through email, but got the same response every time,” he added.