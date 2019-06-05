Fed up with erratic water supply, resident seek MCG chief intervention

For over a month now, residents of sectors 21, 22, 23 and other areas are not getting adequate canal water supply through pipeline. As a result, people living in these areas are being forced to buy water from private tanker suppliers. The residents claimed that the water pressure, too, is very low — water tanks in individual houses are not getting filled up and causing crisis on a daily basis.

To meet their daily needs, residents said, they have to buy tanker water that can be more than 30 times costlier that the water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) — the master water supplier in the city. While the GMDA water tariff is R9.45 per kilolitre, private water suppliers take up to R300 for a kilolitre of water.

The residents of the three sectors are planning to give a joint representation to MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav, to seek his intervention to the fix problem of inadequate water supply in peak summer. “The GMDA and the MCG officials are blaming each other for the inadequate water supply. This has been happening for a long time now. We are now planning to meet MCG commissioner seeking his intervention,” said Bhim Singh, president of Sector 22B RWA.

Shashi Pal Yadav, president of the Sector 21 residents’ welfare association (RWA), said, “For a tanker of 4,000 litres (four kilolitre), we pay R1,200 — which comes to R300 per kilolitre. On an average, all people of our sector buy a total of 15-20 tankers daily to suffice their daily needs since canal water supply through pipelines is not adequate. We have been facing this problem for the past one month.”

All these sectors are plotted localities developed at least 30 to 35 years ago by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the civic maintenance of which, including internal water distribution system, were transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in 2016.

“GMDA supplies water to MCG, which distributes canal water to us. The MCG engineers told us they are not getting adequate water from the GMDA. Meanwhile, GMDA officials told us they are giving adequate water. We want proper water supply through pipelines. A team of engineers of GMDA and MCG Wednesday inspected all underground water tanks following our complaints,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, general secretary, Sector 23A RWA.

GMDA supplies water to these areas from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, who sent his team of engineers to inspect and redress this inadequate water supply problem these sectors, Wednesday said, “Our men and MCG engineers found all underground tanks filled. There is no problem of short or inadequate water supply from our side. However, we will supply more water if they require.”

MCG engineers, however, said the underground water tanks of these sectors are getting less water for the last two weeks. Amit Shandilya, MCG executive engineer, said, “There is short supply of water from GMDA and we have informed the GMDA officials concerned.”

Currently, the GMDA supplies 445-450 million litres daily (MLD) water from its two water treatment plants at Basai and Chandu Budhera to city — at least 50-60MLD more than it supplied last summer. However, the crisis continues.

