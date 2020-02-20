e-paper
Home / Cities / Ferozepur bank asst manager, 3 others held for staging ₹14 lakh robbery

Ferozepur bank asst manager, 3 others held for staging ₹14 lakh robbery

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Ferozepur Three days after assistant branch manager, Nishan Singh, of RBL Bank in Zira, lodged a police complaint of having been robbed of ₹13.87 lakh by three motorcycle-borne masked men, police have arrested him and three of his relatives for hatching a conspiracy to defraud the bank. The cash has also been recovered.

The team formed to investigate the case under SP (investigation) Ferozepur had found the role of the ‘complainant’ Nishan suspicious. “During investigation, it was unearthed that Nishan hatched a conspiracy along with his family and friends and executed the plan,” SSP Bhupinder Singh told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have nabbed four accused including Nishan, Akashdeep Singh, Satnam Singh and Daniel. Two of their accomplices, Sagar and Gurmukh, are still at large,” the SSP said, adding, “The money that was snatched, two motorcycles and an illegal weapon were also recovered.” He added that the accused were carrying an air gun during the staged robbery.

FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
