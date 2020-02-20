Ferozepur bank asst manager, 3 others held for staging ₹14 lakh robbery

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:47 IST

Ferozepur Three days after assistant branch manager, Nishan Singh, of RBL Bank in Zira, lodged a police complaint of having been robbed of ₹13.87 lakh by three motorcycle-borne masked men, police have arrested him and three of his relatives for hatching a conspiracy to defraud the bank. The cash has also been recovered.

The team formed to investigate the case under SP (investigation) Ferozepur had found the role of the ‘complainant’ Nishan suspicious. “During investigation, it was unearthed that Nishan hatched a conspiracy along with his family and friends and executed the plan,” SSP Bhupinder Singh told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have nabbed four accused including Nishan, Akashdeep Singh, Satnam Singh and Daniel. Two of their accomplices, Sagar and Gurmukh, are still at large,” the SSP said, adding, “The money that was snatched, two motorcycles and an illegal weapon were also recovered.” He added that the accused were carrying an air gun during the staged robbery.