Ferozepur man’s murder: Doctors recover 11 bullets from body

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:50 IST

A day after a 27-year-old Ferozepur resident, Inderjit Singh, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants at Darpan City in Kharar in broad daylight, 11 bullets were recovered from his body on Friday.

Inderjit Singh, the deceased.

The accused had fired 18 rounds from 32-bore pistols at the victim, killing him on the spot.

Inderjit was out for shopping with his friends Rohit and Ajay on a motorcycle when he was shot around 2pm on Thursday. While Rohit hails from Ferozepur, Ajay is from Faridkot. Inderjit was sitting between Ajay and Rohit, who was driving the motorcycle.

A three-member board of doctors and a forensic expert conducted the postmortem at the Kharar civil hospital on Friday and recovered 11 bullets from the body, while the rest pierced through the body.

All bullets were recovered from the head, face and stomach, as per sources in the police.

Police had recovered 17 bullet shells, along with a live cartridge, from the spot where Inderjit was shot dead.

OLD FIGHT SUSPECTED BEHIND MURDER

A month-old brawl in Ferozepur with someone, who has yet to be identified, is suspected to have led to the broad daylight murder of Inderjit.

“Inderjit had picked up a fight with a man staying in our locality. The man had threatened him,” said his father Mahinder Singh, a farmer in Ferozepur.

He said Inderjit left home three days back after taking ₹5,000 saying that his friends had called him. “Inderjit was not in touch with Rohit since 2010, and had now suddenly gone to Kharar to stay with him,” Mahinder added.

“An old rivalry between two groups in Ferozepur seems to have led to the murder. It was a well-planned conspiracy under which the victim was called to Mohali and killed,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The SSP said the assailants had been identified, and four men had been detained for interrogation. “The victim’s father has given names of several suspects. We are verifying them,” he added.

A case of murder is already registered at the Kharar (City) police station.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said Inderjit was named as accused in an assault case, which they were verifying.