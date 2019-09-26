Festivity in the air as Ram Barat reaches ‘Janakpuri’

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:31 IST

The grand ‘Ram Barat’ was showered with petals as it passed through various areas of the city late on Wednesday night before reaching ‘Janakpuri’ on Thursday morning.

About 130 eye-catching tableau of deities, based on social issues, were the centre of attraction during the event that was a portrayal of Lord Ram’s marriage with Sita.

The procession began from Lala Channomal Baradari in Rawatpara area after prayers were offered to Lord Ram and his three brothers – Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan. The ‘arti’ was performed by Agra MP SP Singh Baghel; district magistrate NG Ravi Kumar and SSP Agra Babloo Kumar and others.

The ‘barat’ procession, accompanied by 14 bands, 130 tableau and artistes from other parts of India, moved towards ‘Janakpuri’ at Nirbhay Nagar.

The entire route was decked up with colourful lights and the procession was welcomed by huge crowds. Locals also performed ‘arti’ of ‘Ram Barat’ at various places to seek the blessings of the Lord.

“The ‘Ram Barat’ reached Janakpuri on Thursday morning after taking rounds of major markets and localities of Agra,” said officials at ‘Janakpuri’.

The police made elaborate security arrangements for the occasion and diverted traffic to avoid any mishap. -Yogesh Dubey

