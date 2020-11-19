e-paper
Few areas in Pune receive very light rains

Few areas in Pune receive very light rains

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:01 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

Pune: Except for a few areas that received very light rains on Thursday afternoon, residents had to deal with humid climate throughout the day.

The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature of the day was 20.3 degrees Celsius.

Places like Baner, Sus road, Aundh, Kothrud and Prabhat road received light rains.

“At few places in the city thunder and lightning also occurred. For Friday, partly cloudy sky is forecasted and minimum temperature will be around 18-20 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in most parts of Maharashtra have seen a rise as compared to the first two week of November. Amravati in Vidarbha had the lowest minimum temperature with 12.4 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature at Ratnagiri was highest with 36 degrees Celsius.

