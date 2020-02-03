Few takers for CR’s new AC train on Monday

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:38 IST

After Friday’s stampede-like situation at Thane railway station to board the air-conditioned (AC) train, there were few takers on Monday for the newly-inaugurated local.

Central Railway (CR) inaugurated the first AC train on the trans-harbour line from Panvel to Thane on Thursday. However, the train’s first regular service from Panvel during Friday’s morning peak hours was delayed by 30 minutes as the doors did not shut because of crowded compartments. This upset the schedule of other local trains on the route, leading to a huge crowd at Thane station. When the AC train pulled into the station, commuters rushed to board it.

After the chaos, CR authorities were prepared for Monday. Every compartment of the AC local had ticket checkers (TCs) while additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were seen guiding commuters.

“We have deployed around 25 ticket checkers in local trains. Around six TCs were deployed in the AC local to stop commuters from boarding the train without a ticket or pass. Around 100 RPF personnel were deployed at platforms across all stations on the trans-harbour line,” said AK Jain, senior public relations officer, CR.

Those with first-class tickets were also not allowed to board the AC train on Monday. “The TCs said they were instructed to allow only AC train ticket holders to board. However, they advised us that we could put forth our demand at the station manager’s cabin,” said Shweta Kulkarni, 30, a commuter from Thane.

In Panvel and Nerul, too, the AC local saw few takers on Monday. The 8.45am AC local from Vashi was empty and a few people boarded the train at Panvel and Nerul. All stations in Navi Mumbai kept announcing that only commuters with valid tickets should board the AC train.

“People will take time to get used to the new facility. We are expecting a better response in summer,” said Jain.

Despite the first-day excitement, not all commuters are happy with the new service.

Pradeep Bhujbal, 52, from Badlapur, who regularly travels from Thane to Nerul, said, “I am a regular passenger of the 9.19am Thane-Nerul local. It has been replaced with the AC train and I am forced to wait half an hour for another local in order to reach my workplace. CR should schedule AC locals during non-peak hours as it will not affect daily commuters.”