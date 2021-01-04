e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fewer anti-corruption cases in 2020, but Pune still tops ACB list in state

Fewer anti-corruption cases in 2020, but Pune still tops ACB list in state

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:03 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
         

PUNE The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra has reported a 28% decline in the number of cases registered in 2020, as compared with the number of cases registered in 2019.

This is specifically where are traps are laid to catch corrupt officials, based on complaints filed.

Even with the deceased numbers, Pune range registered the highest number of cases in the state.

Of the five districts in Pune range - Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur - the sole case in April 2020 was registered in Pune.

April 2020 witnessed an 88% decrease in such cases compared with April 2019, while May 2020 witnessed a 61% decrease as compared to May 2019.

In April 2020, the Pune range of ACB registered the only such case as compared to 13 in April 2019 - which is a 12% decline.

In May 2020, the Pune range of ACB registered three cases, compared to 20 in May 2019 - which caused a decline of 17%.

“We deal with only government officials and not private citizens as accused. The government offices, besides police and health staff, were mostly empty - they were running with 5% strength. The trap cases had no scope as there were no people present in offices. Even then, the number declined only in April and May, rest of the time, Pune has done ok. Until February we had an upward trend,” said Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of ACB, Pune.

The overall number of cases in Pune range deceased from 139 in 2019 to 184 in 2020, while the number in the state fell from 825 in 2019 to 596 in 2020.

However, even with the overall decrease in the number of cases, Pune range registered its highest number of cases compared to the seven other ranges in the state.

Pune range had 137 total cases followed by Nashik range with 97 and 89 in Aurangabad.

Revenue and police department officials remained top contributors to the list of accused in ACB cases.

top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy
‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed
‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE | ‘Hoping we will come to conlusion in next round of talks’: Tomar
LIVE | ‘Hoping we will come to conlusion in next round of talks’: Tomar
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In