File complaint if silence zones in Thane turn noisy

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:09 IST

If you notice that any of the city’s silence zones is noisy, you can complain to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

In August last year, the civic body demarcated 26 silence zones in Thane. The corporation has set up a separate cell to address complaints and has also released complaint numbers and email IDs where one can complain.

Most festivals are celebrated on busy roads, obstructing traffic. Loudspeakers and DJs play a major role in the festivals. The noise decibels during the festivals are extremely high, violating all norms.

In August last year, the municipal corporation declared 26 zones in the city as silence zone following the directives of the high court. The zones are along busy roads in the city.

The continuous movement of vehicles along the roads makes the zones noisy, which worsens during festivals.

A TMC official said, “We have appealed to the people to keep the decibel levels within permissible limit at least around a 100m radius of the silence zones. We have also set up a complaint redressal system to address noise norm violation, especially during the festive season. The complaint can be submitted in TMC’s regional disaster management cell, which will forward it to officials for action.”

The local police station will be the authority to act on complaints related to noise pollution, The RDMC will forward the complaints to the police station.

The official added, “Apart from noise pollution, we also get complaints related to traffic congestion and pandals violating norms during festivals. The traffic-related complaints will be forwarded to traffic police and pandal complaints to assistant municipal commissioner of the ward. We will follow up the compliant with the authorities and upload update on our website.”

Residents claimed that the corporation demarcated silence zones a year ago, but no action has been taken against noise violators. Parag Navalkar, 35, a resident of Thane’s Vartak Nagar, said, “Jupiter Hospital is supposed to be a silence zone. Owing to its proximity to a mall, there is lot of congestion at the hospital. There is continuous honking, but no action has been taken.”

How to complain

People can complain on toll-free number 1800-222-108, email on rdmc@thanecity.gov.in, message or WhatsApp on 7506946155 or call 022-25392323

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:09 IST