Filmmaker gets movie rights for cycle girl Jyoti’s story

cities

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:20 IST

Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who earned global attention after carrying her ailing father on a bicycle, peddling a distance of nearly 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga, has now been approached by film producer and director Vinod Kapri. The director has announced to make a movie on Jyoti’s journey for which he secured the rights on Wednesday.

“I am already making a documentary with seven migrants but Jyoti’s story will have altogether a different narrative which could be filmed in a fictional format or in a series”, Kapri said.

“The story should be told from the perspective of a daughter and her father and how did the society react to their long journey on cycle,” he said.

Confirming the same, Jyoti’s father Mohan Paswan said that he had signed an agreement giving the story rights to the film maker. “ I am happy and I feel proud that the world will know how my daughter brought me home safely covering such a long distance on a bicycle”, he said on Thursday.

Paswan signed the paper with Kapri’s local representative on behalf of Bhagirath Film Private Limited (BFPL).