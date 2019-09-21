Finance firm employees robbed of ₹4 lakh at gunpoint

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:51 IST

Four unidentified bikers on Friday looted ₹4 lakh at gunpoint from two men working for a finance firm, near the district shopping complex at Ranjit Avenue locality here.

Gulshan Kumar and Deepak Kumar, residents of Mall Road, were carrying the cash to the bank.

When the duo reached near circular road, four youth on two bikes stopped them by pointing pistols at them, a policeman at Civil Lines police station said. The armed persons also took away their scooter.

Meanwhile, when the complainants reached the spot with a police party, the scooter was found lying at a nearby place, however, the cash was missing.

Station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station could not be contacted for his statement.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 01:51 IST