Financial situation improving, will lift austerity measures: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:12 IST

The Goa government will lift its freeze on recruitment that was announced as part of austerity measures rolled out in March this year.

The moratorium that included banning fresh recruitment and postponing all new projects will be lifted by the end of this month, chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

“The office memorandum was issued in March because of Covid-19, which had weakened the financial situation of the state. We have taken a review now and the financial situation has improved considerably. The memorandum will be lifted from November 30, and from December 1, new projects will be undertaken,” Sawant told reporters.

In measures announced earlier this year, the Goa government banned fresh recruitment and foreign and domestic tours in government departments and government-funded autonomous bodies until December 2020. The government had also deferred expenditure sanctions for capital projects except those that were partly or wholly funded by the central government, besides deferring project-specific borrowing for all government departments, autonomous bodies, state PSUs, and local bodies till December 2020.

“There are around 10,000 vacancies in various departments right now. Most departments have vacant posts. We will issue advertisements for recruitment to the new posts soon,” Sawant stated.

Sawant is eager to cement his legacy as he has completed nearly 18 months as chief minister and is eyeing the state assembly elections scheduled for early 2022.