e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / FIR against AMU students for objectionable slogans against CM

FIR against AMU students for objectionable slogans against CM

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Anti-CAA protests on AMU campus on Thursday
Anti-CAA protests on AMU campus on Thursday(HT Photo)
         

AGRA Over two dozen unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for raising objectionable slogans against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus on Thursday.

The students also formed a human chain to express solidarity with JNU students in Delhi and raised ‘Azadi’ slogans. They were booked under Section 153 A of the IPC, said police.

Circle officer (III) of Aligarh police, Anil Kumar Samania said: “About 25-30 unidentified students have been booked for raising objectionable slogans during a protest on AMU campus.”

“The case has been registered at Civil Lines police station of Aligarh under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written on grounds of religion, race etc),” he stated.

After the winter break, AMU was scheduled to reopen in a phased manner from January 13, as declared by varsity administration. The university had pre-poned the winter vacation after violent protests on December 15 night and hostels were vacated.

Initially, the winter vacation was to end by January 5, but it was extended due to the ‘prevailing’ situation.

Despite winter vacation, anti-CAA protests were continuing at Aligarh Muslim University since December 9.

Meanwhile, the Friday ‘namaz’ was held peacefully in Aligarh amid security arrangements. Police officials maintained vigil all through the day.

CAPTION Anti-CAA protests on AMU campus on Thursday. (Photo HT)

top news
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities