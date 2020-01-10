FIR against AMU students for objectionable slogans against CM

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:11 IST

AGRA Over two dozen unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for raising objectionable slogans against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus on Thursday.

The students also formed a human chain to express solidarity with JNU students in Delhi and raised ‘Azadi’ slogans. They were booked under Section 153 A of the IPC, said police.

Circle officer (III) of Aligarh police, Anil Kumar Samania said: “About 25-30 unidentified students have been booked for raising objectionable slogans during a protest on AMU campus.”

“The case has been registered at Civil Lines police station of Aligarh under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written on grounds of religion, race etc),” he stated.

After the winter break, AMU was scheduled to reopen in a phased manner from January 13, as declared by varsity administration. The university had pre-poned the winter vacation after violent protests on December 15 night and hostels were vacated.

Initially, the winter vacation was to end by January 5, but it was extended due to the ‘prevailing’ situation.

Despite winter vacation, anti-CAA protests were continuing at Aligarh Muslim University since December 9.

Meanwhile, the Friday ‘namaz’ was held peacefully in Aligarh amid security arrangements. Police officials maintained vigil all through the day.

CAPTION Anti-CAA protests on AMU campus on Thursday. (Photo HT)