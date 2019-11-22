FIR against Azam’s wife, son in land case

cities

BAREILLY An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam in an alleged conspiracy to grab a Rampur-based government land in 2014.

Khan was the urban development minister of Uttar Pradesh during that period in the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in the state.

The FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station in civil lines under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by revenue officer Anganraj on the order of Rampur district magistrate.

Earlier, the Rampur district magistrate had received a complaint that Khan had got the government land allotted in his wife’s name during his stint as minister and a restaurant was now being run on the property.

According to ADM JP Gupta, another accused in the case is Syed Zafar Ali. He said the land in question had been shown as sold through auction by the district cooperative society and Ali was its secretary.

The Yogi Adityanath government had already declared the SP lawmaker a land mafia and the Rampur district administration put Khan’s name on the ‘anti-land mafia’ portal after 13 FIRs were lodged against him on land-grabbing charges.

Khan had also been accused of having forcibly taken land from farmers to build Jauhar University. The Rampur district administration lodged around 81 cases against the former cabinet minister.