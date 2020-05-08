FIR against Bandra Gymkhana president, 15 others, for allegedly violating lockdown rules

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:18 IST

An FIR has been filed against the Bandra Gymkhana president Dr Cheryl Misquitta and 15 other members for allegedly violating lockdown rules on Friday. The FIR was registered after Bandra resident and advocate Adil Khatri filed complaint against the club on Wednesday.

According to Khatri, while surfing on YouTube he saw a video, which was later deleted, related to Bandra Gymkhana wherein people and dancing on a song.

Khatri said, “The four minute long video shows over 15 people dancing, many without wearing mask on the 85th anniversary of their club. Bandra Gymkhana violated the lockdown and state government’s order. They have endangered the life and safety of others by their irresponsible behaviour.”

Manoj Kumar Sharma additional commissioner of police (West) region said, “We have registered the case and are investigating the matter.”

However, Dr Cheryl Misquitta, president of the gymkhana said, “This video was recorded in bits and pieces in the month of March. There was no celebration on our 85th Founders Day. For this day we planned and prepared a virtual presentation. In video, staff are performing our anthem song, including our watchmen, as well as a few elected committee members. We uploaded the video on the night of May 3, along with messages from our trustees. We haven’t violated the lockdown.”