FIR against Digvijaya for remarks about‘rape in saffron robes’, ISI aid to Hindu outfits

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:36 IST

An FIR was lodged against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at Kushinagar’s Kasya police station on Thursday for his controversial remarks in which he said that some people clad in saffron robes were involved in rape and that some Hindu organisations took aid from Pakistani spy agency ISI, the police said.

Singh had made the remark about ‘rape in saffron robes’ at the Sant Samagam organised by the Madhya Pradesh government’s spiritual department on September 17.

He made the comment about Hindu organisations taking aid from ISI, on August 30.

The FIR was lodged following a written complaint by Divyendu Mani Tripathi, son of Rajnikant Mani Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Kushinagar.

Kushinagar superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “On the basis of a written complaint , a case (was lodged) against Digvijaya Singh, son of Balbhadra Singh, resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295 A (outraging religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the IPC.”

The complainant said, “The statements by Digvijaya Singh have hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. We strongly condemn his statement in which he said that RSS and other Hindu organisations were more into terrorist activities than Muslims and they took aid from ISI. He also gave the statement that Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools were the centres of terrorist activities. I am feeling very sad after hearing such derogatory remarks about Hindu organisations and saffron-clad people. So, I demanded strict action against him.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 21:36 IST