Home / Cities / FIR against groom, father after 100 attend marriage function in Ludhiana’s micro-containment zone

FIR against groom, father after 100 attend marriage function in Ludhiana’s micro-containment zone

According to the police, the attendees were not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Defying the Covid norms, more than 100 people gathered at a marriage function at a community centre in Islamgunj, prompting the police to arrest the groom, his father and 12 attendees.

The Punjab government had recently issued revised guidelines restricting marriage gatherings to 30. Islamgunj has been declared as a micro-containment zone by the authorities.

According to the police, the attendees were not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

An FIR has been lodged against Gurjant Singh, his father Sukhwinder Singh of Islamgunj area, attendees Nirmal Singh of Manjeet Nagar, Gurpreet Singh and Iqbal Singh of Islamgunj, Lucky, Gurwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Sham Singh, Raju Singh, Gurdev Singh, Gurjant Singh of unidentified areas, besides Bheem Singh, Manpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, members of the managing committee of the community centre.

The case was registered under Sections of 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh said that the police received information that more than 100 people have gathered at a marriage function at Gurdwara Bhat Singh Sabha Sahib, Islamgunj. A police party reached the spot and found that many guests were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. The accused were arrested on Sunday but were later bailed out.

