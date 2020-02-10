e-paper
FIR against Ludhiana couple for cheating Hisar residents

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:27 IST
Police have booked a Ludhiana-based couple which owned a company under fraud charges after it allegedly duped two Hisar residents of ₹14 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Canada.

The accused had assured the Hisar residents, also a couple, of arranging permanent residency (PR) in Canada for them. The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 420 (fraud) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far.

A police spokesperson said according to the complainant, Sanjay Batra, he came to know about accused Vikramjeet and his wife Suman in 2009. “They became friends and the accused asked them to shift to Canada for the higher education of their children. Sanjay told the police that Vikramjeet assured him assistance in getting Canadian PR. In 2015, Vikramjeet took them to Eurowise Consultants, which demanded ₹56 lakh for the entire process, including visa and PR,” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant said that he paid ₹14 lakh, while the remaining amount was to be given before boarding the flight to Canada. Sanjay said the Ludhiana couple had also assured them that the money will be returned if they (complainants) could not get visa and PR by May 2016,” he added. As per the complainants, the accused handed him a cheque, which they deposited in bank after they did not get the visa and PR. They approached the IGP (Hisar range) after the cheque got bounced.

