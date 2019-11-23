FIR against two for stalking, blackmailing teen girl in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:09 IST

The Moti Nagar police on Saturday booked a Chaudhary Colony resident and his friend for stalking a 17-year-old girl and morphing her pictures.

The accused have been identified as Rocky Sehgal, a salesman at a garment shop, and Rishu.

The case was registered following the statement of girl’s father, a resident of same locality.

In his complaint, he stated that the accused used to stalk his daughter, who is a student of Class 12.

“Despite repeated warnings, the accused did not mend his ways,” he told the police.

The complainant added that he had even sent his daughter to Bengaluru for her studies, expecting that the accused would then stop harassing her.

“She returned from Bengaluru after one year, but the accused again started harassing her,” the complainant said.

He added that the accused, with the help of Rishu, also clicked pictures of his daughter and later morphed them.

“They then started blackmailing my daughter. When she narrated her ordeal to me, I approached the police,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Pal, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Sections 354-C (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act...) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

We have launched a manhunt to nab them, he added.