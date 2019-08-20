FIR for storing polythene, godown sealed in Ghaziabad

cities

In a first, a team of officials from the district administration and municipal corporation lodged an FIR against a city trader for allegedly storing prohibited plastic at his godown at Kirana Mandi in Ghaziabad city.

The team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid late Monday evening and sealed the premises.

According to officials, the godown, owned by a city-based trader, was searched by officials from Ghaziabad police, the city magistrate and Ghaziabad municipal corporation officers.

Different types of plastic material was found in the premises. “The stock included about 10,000 kgs of prohibited plastic, about 2,000 kgs of plastic plates/spoons and 50 cartons of glasses. Since plastic is prohibited, the premises was sealed and a police complaint was lodged. It is probably the first FIR lodged against the storage of plastic items in Ghaziabad,” said Yashwardhan Srivastava, city magistrate.

The FIR, on a complaint by the sanitary inspector of the corporation, was lodged against a man the police identified as one KK Gupta under provisions of the UP Plastic and other Bio Degradable (Regulation of use and Disposal) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, at the Kotwali police station.

In July 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Plastic and other Non-Degradable Garbage (Regulation) Act, 2000.

The notification prohibited the use, sale, manufacture, distribution, transport, import and export of plastic carry bags of thickness less than 50 microns and disposable plastic carry bags of thickness 50 microns and above, not having the name and registration of the manufacturer.

In a recent move, the UP government had recently issued an order asking officials to implement the ban on polythene by August 31 or face action.

The order, issued by additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, department of home, had asked officials why plastic and polythene was not banned despite previous orders.

