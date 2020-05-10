e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fire at yarn mill’s godown in Machhiwara

Fire at yarn mill’s godown in Machhiwara

Over 100 fire tenders from nearby districts were pressed into service to douse the flames

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Yarn material worth lakhs of rupees was gutted after a godown of a yarn manufacturing unit in Machhiwara caught fire on Sunday.

Over 100 fire tenders from nearby districts were pressed into service to douse the flames. The firefighting operation reportedly lasted for over 10 hours. It is yet unknown whether any worker was present in the godown when the incident took place.

The reason behind the fire is also not yet ascertained. However, power short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

Sub fire officer Atish Rai said, “The fire took place at Ahuja mill this morning. After receiving information, fire tenders, including from nearby districts, were rushed to the spot. The police and the fire department are conducting the investigation.”

The owner of the unit could not be contacted to know about the exact loss.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In